Samvel Shahramanyan elected as President of Artsakh

Artsakh’s National Assembly voted 22 to 1 to elect Samvel Shahramanyan as President of the republic.

Arayik Harutyunyan stepped down as President on August 31.

“Today’s unstable geopolitical situation in the world, regional events and forecasted developments, phenomena happening in and around Artsakh, Artsakh’s internal political and social atmosphere directly suggest that there is a need to change approaches and steps, to show flexibility. In order to achieve the above, it is necessary to change the main actors in Artsakh, starting with me,” Harutyunyan said.