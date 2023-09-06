Uruguay’s Broad Front Party expresses solidarity with the people of Artsakh

The Broad Front – the the largest party in Uruguay’s General Assembly – has issued a statement, expressing solidarity with the people of Artsakh.

“The very serious blockade situation in place since December 2022 in the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan isolates 120,000 people, who, for this reason, are experiencing a large-scale bloody humanitarian crisis which takes the form of an almost complete lack of essential basic supplies necessary for survival, such as food, medical supplies and other essentials,” the Party said.

The statement notes that these acts of aggression by Azerbaijan constitute a severe violation of International Law and the statement of November 9, 2020, a violation of the Convention for the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and a contempt of the provisions of the International Court of Justice of February 22, 2023, which determined that Azerbaijan “take all measures within its power to guarantee the free movement of people, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions” and demands of the absolute and incontrovertible majority of the UN Security Council.

The lawmakers remind that former Prosecutor of the International Court of Justice, Dr. Luis Moreno Ocampo, has released his expert opinion on the matter, in a detailed report dated August 7, 2023, describing it as “a genocide against the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh, under Article II, (c) of the Convention on Genocide,” which refers to “deliberately inflicting the living conditions of the group calculated to cause their physical destruction ”…”The Hunger is the invisible weapon of genocide. Without immediate dramatic change, this group of Armenians will be destroyed in a few weeks,” Ocampo said.

The Party reminds that the Senate of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, on December 20, 2022, unanimously approved a declaration in which it called on Azerbaijan to “comply with its international commitments and ensure free movement through the corridor that connects Artsakh with Armenia,” a situation that to date remains unchanged.

The Broad Front thus condemns the military aggression and genocide based on the illegal territorial expansion carried out by force by Azerbaijan against Artsakh and the internationally recognized territory of the Republic of Armenia, in contravention of International Law, the report of the former Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Dr. Luis Moreno Ocampo, as well as the Declaration of the Senate of the Republic of December 20, 2022.

It expresses solidarity with the people of Artsakh in the face of the illegal blockade by Azerbaijan, which constitutes an act of flagrant violation of International Public and Humanitarian Law.

The Broad Front reiterates its commitment to a peaceful solution consistent with international law to the conflict in the territory of Artsakh and urges the government to act in this direction, based on the foreign policy tradition of solidarity that Uruguay has had with the people of Armenia.