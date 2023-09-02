On BBC World News, Serj Tankian and Artak Beglaryan talk about Artsakh blockade

On BBC World News, lead singer of the System Of A Down Serj Tankian and former Adviser to the State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan talk about the devastating Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh, the need for the Intenational community to act by sanctioning Azerbaijan and help bring in UN peacekeepers to avoid another Armenian Genocide. Serj Tankian spoke about the need for the UK governemnt to pivot from complicity in Genocide to responsibility to avoid it.
Related Articles
Aliyev deepening the campaign of ethnic cleansing against Armenians – Rep. Pallone
September 2, 2023, 16:01
Aditya-L1: India successfully launches its first mission to the Sun
September 2, 2023, 14:09
Armenia will continue efforts to ensure security, protection of rights in Nagorno-Karabakh – PM
September 2, 2023, 13:53
Armenia denies Azerbaijani reports on ceasefire violation
September 2, 2023, 12:21
The Republic of Artsakh is 32
September 2, 2023, 11:03
No agreement on alternative routes for supply of goods to Nagorno Karabakh – Armenia MFA
September 2, 2023, 00:08
Check AlsoClose
-
Serviceman Narek Poghosyan’s heartbeat restored – Armenia MoDSeptember 1, 2023, 20:52