Humanitarian aid should never be held hostage to political disagreements: US reiterates call to reopen Lachin corridor

We are deeply concerned about deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the continued blockage of food, medicine, and other goods essential to a dignified existence, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Matthew Miller said in a statement.

“The United States has worked continuously with the sides over the past several weeks to allow humanitarian assistance to reach the population of Nagorno-Karabakh,” he said.

“We reiterate our call to immediately re-open the Lachin corridor to humanitarian, commercial, and passenger traffic. Further, officials from Baku and representatives from Stepanakert should convene without delay to agree on the means of transporting critical provisions to the men, women, and children of Nagorno-Karabakh – including additional supply routes – and resume discussions on all outstanding issues. Basic humanitarian assistance should never be held hostage to political disagreements,” the Spokesperson said.