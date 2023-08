Armenia asks ECtHR to indicate interim measure against Azerbaijan over the arrest of Artsakh resident

Armenia has requested the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to indicate interim measures against Azerbaijan to protect the rights of Rashid Beglaryan, the Office of the Representative of Armenia on International Legal Matters informs.

Rashid Beglaryan, a resident of Artsakh, got lost and accidentally crossed into Azeri-controlled territory on Tuesday and was arrested by Azerbaijani authorities.