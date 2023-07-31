SOS-a flash mob in Stepanakert’s Revival Square to attract the attention of the outside world

At the initiative of the “Ararich” charity foundation, a group of young people organized a flash mob in Stepanakert’s Revival Square to attract the attention of the outside world.

“There is a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh. The long blockade has paralyzed the entire healthcare system. the rate of early pregnancy loss has increased.

Shops and pharmacies are empty. Baby care supplies and food have run out. Agricultural works are carried out under enemy fire, and due to fuel shortage, agricultural products do not reach consumers. Harvesting is carried out partially and in the conditions of periodic violations of the ceasefire.

This is not all. The situation is becoming more catastrophic day by day,” said the Facebook page of the “Ararich” charitable foundation.