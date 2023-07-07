UN Court reaffirms decision on Lachin corridor

The International Court of Justice has reaffirmed the provisional measure indicated to its Order of 22 February 2023, finding that there’s no need for modification of it, Armenia’s representative for International Legal Matters Yeghishe Kirakosyan informs.

“Azerbaijan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions,” ICJ said in a decision.

#ICJ reaffirmed the PM indicated in its Order of 22 February 2023, finding that there’s no need for modification of it: “Azerbaijan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions” — Yeghishe Kirakosyan (@YeghisheK) July 7, 2023

Om its ruling of February 22, 2023, the UN Court said “Azerbaijan shall in accordance with its obligations under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.”