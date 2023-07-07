Armenian, Georgian PMs discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

The meeting of Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia, Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Garibashvili, took place in the city of Batumi, Georgia.

First, the leaders of the two countries had a private conversation, and then the negotiations continued in an expanded format.

The Prime Ministers emphasized the strong historical and cultural ties that unite the two nations.

It was noted that with a common commitment to contribute to regional stability and prosperity, Armenia and Georgia aim to engage in High Level Dialogue on strategic issues, which will provide an additional impetus for effective cooperation while contributing to regional peace and stability.

The intense contacts that testify to the dynamic development of bilateral relations and the high level of political dialogue were highlighted.



The interlocutors discussed various issues and perspectives of Armenia-Georgia cooperation, referred to further steps aimed at consistent development and expansion of cooperation in various fields.



The sides exchanged views on the regional situation and developments.