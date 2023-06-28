Armenian Ambassador briefs British MP Shailesh Vara on latest developments around Artsakh

Armenian Ambassador to UK Varuzhan Nersesyan met with Shailesh Vara, member of the UK Parliament (Conservative Party).

The parties discussed the Armenian-British bilateral cooperation agenda. The Ambassador highlighted the significance of the Armenian-British strategic dialogue, announced by Leo Docherty, Minister for Europe, during his visit to Armenia in May.

Ambassador Nersesyan emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, noting that this year it is very active as the Armenia-UK friendship group and the delegation led by the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia visited the UK.

The Ambassador briefed the interlocutor about the latest developments unfolding around Nagorno-Karabakh and the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, Azerbaijan’s aggressive policy, the consequences of the illegal closure of the Lachin Corridor, the occupation of the sovereign territory of Armenia, Turkey’s support to Azerbaijan, and the issue of Armenian PoWs.

Ambassador Nersesyan presented the current stage of Armenia’s democratic reforms.