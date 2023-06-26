Armenian PM congratulates Kyriakos Mitsotakis on landslide victory in Greek parliamentary elections

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulates My warmest congratulations to Kyriakos Mitsotakis on on the landslide victory in parliamentary elections.

“I am confident that the Armenia-Greece cooperation will be further strengthened at bilateral and multilateral levels, including in the Armenia-EU context, as well as within the framework of trilateral cooperation between Armenia, Greece and Cyprus,” PM Pashinyan said.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leader of Greece’s center-right New Democracy party, comfortably won a second four-year term as prime minister, on a night that also saw gains for the far right.

Mitsotakis is set to return to the Prime Minister’s office in a stronger position with his party’s resounding victory in Sunday’s elections, which were dominated by financial stability and cost-of-living issues.

“We have high targets that will transform Greece,” a triumphant Mitsotakis said in his victory speech, promising that “major reforms” would soon be under way.