In Berdzor, Azerbaijanis raze the memorial to WWII victims to the ground

The Azerbaijanis in Berdzor have razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory, the State Service for Preservation of the Historical Environment of the Artsakh Republic informs.

Located on the hill in the center of the city, the monument was built in the Soviet times and commemorates the victims of the 1941-45 Patriotic War.

It was dedicated to the Armenians who died heroically in the Artsakh war. The names of heroes were engraved on three walls of the memorial.