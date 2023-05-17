Moscow calls on Yerevan and Baku to refrain from steps that could escalate the situation – Zakharova

Moscow calls on Yerevan and Baku to refrain from actions leading to an escalation of tensions, Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said at a briefing today.

“Unfortunately, in the period of May 11-12, there were ceasefire violations on both sides on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” she said. “The situation has now stabilized. We call on the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides to refrain from provocative actions and escalating the situation.”

According to Zakharova, Russia proceeds from the fact that all controversial issues should be solved in by diplomatic means. “We intend to contribute to this in every possible way, including during the trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan scheduled for May 19 in Moscow,” the diplomat added.