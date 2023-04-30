SportTop

Gymnastics World Cup: Armenia’s Artur Davtyan wins gold in the vault

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 30, 2023, 16:25
Armenian athlete Artur Davtyan was crowned champion at the 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup series in Cairo.

The gymnasy clinched the gold in the vault event with a score of 15,166.

