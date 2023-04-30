Home | All news | Sport | Gymnastics World Cup: Armenia’s Artur Davtyan wins gold in the vault SportTop Gymnastics World Cup: Armenia’s Artur Davtyan wins gold in the vault Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 30, 2023, 16:25 Less than a minute Armenian athlete Artur Davtyan was crowned champion at the 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup series in Cairo. The gymnasy clinched the gold in the vault event with a score of 15,166. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 30, 2023, 16:25 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print