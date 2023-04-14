Armenian PM receives Presidents of International and European Weightlifting Federations

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the President of the International Weightlifting Federation, Mohammad Jalud, and President of the European Weightlifting Federation, Antonio Conflitti.

Welcoming the presidents of the two federations, the Prime Minister noted that for Armenia hosting the 2023 European Heavyweight Championship is an honor and thanked the International and European Weightlifting Federations for supporting the idea.

“Armenia has invested maximum efforts to hold the European Heavyweight Championship in the best possible way. We expect that it will be impressive and full of success,” said Nikol Pashinyan and emphasized that Armenia is ready to host the 2024 World Weightlifting Championship, as well.

The Presidents of the International and European Weightlifting Federations thanked the Armenian government headed by the Prime Minister, the Olympic Committee, the organizing committee for the large-scale work done and expressed confidence that the championship will be held at a high level.



Mohammad Jalud noted that, taking into account the experience, Armenia can really claim to host the 2024 World Weightlifting Championship.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to popularization of weightlifting and sports in general. The Prime Minister emphasized that the development of sports, the promotion of a healthy lifestyle is a strategic direction for the Armenian government, and targeted reforms and programs are being implemented in that direction.

Thoughts were exchanged on the prospects of deepening cooperation.

The European Weightlifting Championship 2023 will be held at the Sports and Concert Complex after Karen Demirchyan in Yerevan on April 15-23.