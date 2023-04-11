Perspectives of Armenia-Utah economic and trade relations discussed

On April 6-7, upon the invitation of the Utah World Trade Center, H.E. Lilit Makunts, the Ambassador of Armenia to the USA, paid a two-day working visit to Salt Lake City.

The aim of the visit was to highlight the possibilities of establishing Armenia-Utah economic and trade relations, to present the priorities of Armenia’s economy, and to outline other directions of bilateral cooperation.

During the visit, Ambassador Makunts had meetings with Lieutenant Governor of the State of Utah Deidre Henderson, Senator Curtis S. Bramble, visited the Utah World Trade Center, had a meeting-discussion with business circles, representatives of the Armenian community, participated in a discussion of women leaders at the Kam C. Gardner Policy Institute, got acquainted with the opportunities of the state’s high-tech sector, met with Russell M. Nelson President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.