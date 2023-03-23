PoliticsTopVideo

Menendez slams Turkey, says it does not deserve F-16 jets

March 23, 2023
Speaking before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Bob Menendez, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the US Senate, said that it does not deserve to acquire F-16.

After describing in just 90 seconds the Turkish provocations against Greece and Cyprus, but also the attitude of Ankara in general, he turned to Antony Blinken and asked him: “How would you characterize such a country?”

“I guess I’d call it a challenging ally,” Blinken replied.

“I call the country Turkey and I don’t believe that such a country deserves to have F-16. I don’t know what messages we are sending to the world. How can he do all these things and then be able to get American military aid,” Bob Menendez said afterwards.

