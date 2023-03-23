Menendez slams Turkey, says it does not deserve F-16 jets

Speaking before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Bob Menendez, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the US Senate, said that it does not deserve to acquire F-16.

After describing in just 90 seconds the Turkish provocations against Greece and Cyprus, but also the attitude of Ankara in general, he turned to Antony Blinken and asked him: “How would you characterize such a country?”

“I guess I’d call it a challenging ally,” Blinken replied.

“I call the country Turkey and I don’t believe that such a country deserves to have F-16. I don’t know what messages we are sending to the world. How can he do all these things and then be able to get American military aid,” Bob Menendez said afterwards.