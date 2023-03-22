No negotiations on Azerbaijani checkpoints in Lachin corridor, Armenian FM says

There are no negotiations on installing an Azerbaijani checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during a Q&A session at the National Assembly.

“Armenia considers that the negotiations on Lachin corridor and its regime have long been completed, and the regulations have been enshrined in the trilateral statement on November 9, 2020,” he said.

The Foreign Minister reminded that under the statement, the Lachin corridor remains under the control of the Russian peacekeeping troops and Azerbaijan guarantees safe movement of citizens, vehicles and cargo in both directions along the corridor.

According to the Foreign Minister, it is a recorded agreement, and Armenia should already have doubts about the expediency of further negotiations.

“What’s the sense of reaching agreements, if they are going to be breached at some point?” Ararta Mirzoyan said.