On March 22, at around 4:20 p.m., a serviceman of the N military unit of the Ministry of Defense Arshak Sargsyan, was lethally wounded by enemy fire in a combat position located near Yeraskh village.

The Ministry of Dedense of the Republic of Armenia shares the heavy sorrow of the loss and expresses support to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of Arshak Sargsyan.