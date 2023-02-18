Pashinyan, Aliyev, Blinken hold trilateral meeting in Munich

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference

At the meeting, reference was made to the progress of work on the draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the unblocking of regional transport infrastructure and the implementation of delimitation between the two countries in line with the agreement reached in Prague.

Prime Minister Pashinyan reaffirmed the determination of the Armenian side to achieve a treaty that will truly guarantee long-term peace and stability in the region.

At the same time, Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the fact of Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor and the resulting humanitarian, environmental and energy crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Ensuring the continuity of the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan was emphasized.