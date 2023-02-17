ICRC will continue to contribute to the solution of humanitarian problems in Nagorno Karabakh – President

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of close cooperation between the Armenian Government and ICRC. Nikol Pashinyan noted that the ICRC is the only international organization operating in Nagorno-Karabakh, which, especially given Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, significantly contributes to alleviating and solving various problems arising from the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh by providing humanitarian support. According to the Prime Minister, the ICRC has key importance in the South Caucasus region.

The President of the ICRC stated that they will continue to contribute to the solution of the humanitarian problems of the Nagorno Karabakh population according to their mandate. Mrs. Spoljaric also mentioned the fact of effective cooperation with the Armenian government.

The Prime Minister thanked the ICRC for providing communication between the Armenian captives illegally held in Azerbaijan until now and their families