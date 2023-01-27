Russia calls for opening of Lachin corridor, says ready to host meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs

Moscow reaffirms its readiness to organize a trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan that did not take place late last year, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

“The Russian side confirms its readiness to organize talks between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow under the auspices of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. We have informed both Baku and Yerevan about this, we have spoken publicly about this. We believe that periodically arising complications on the ground should not become an obstacle, a reason for some kind of “freezing” of the negotiation process,” the diplomat noted.

Zakharova pointed out that it is necessary to resume work on all tracks of the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations as soon as possible, including the unblocking of transport communications, the delimitation of the border, the conclusion of a peace treaty and contacts through civil society.

“On the situation along the Lachin corridor, the Russian Ministry of Defense and the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent are in constant contact with all interested parties. Efforts continue to normalize the situation. Unlike most external players, who limit themselves to statements calling for de-escalation, the Russian side is seeking real solutions on the ground and provising humanitarian assistance,” the diplomat stressed.

“We call for the complete unblocking of the Lachin corridor in accordance with the statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 9, 2020, and we call on Baku and Yerevan to show political will in order to quickly resolve existing disagreements,” Zakharova said.