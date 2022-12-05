Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 opening in Yerevan

Republic Square in Yerevan hosts the spectacular opening ceremony of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022. The ceremony features champions from previous Junior Eurovision Song Contests who have united for the 20th anniversary of the show.

The 16 participants of this year’s Contest will walk the red carpet and then enter the National Gallery of Armenia, where a random draw will take place for who will sing first and last in the running order.

The Opening Ceremony is hosted by Dalita, who represented Armenia in the 2011 Junior Eurovision Song Contest, broadcaster Hamlet Arakelyan and Aram Mp3, who finished 4th at the 2014 Eurovision Song Contest.