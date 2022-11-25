Opposition MP Aram Vardevanyan quits Parliament

Aram Vardevanyan from the National Assembly’s opposition “Armenia” faction will quit Parliament. He made the announcement on Facebook.

“I had a clear and honest discussion about this with my colleagues. This is my personal decision, respecting, of course, the steps and actions of my colleagues. I will support my fellow MPs and our colleagues to the best of my ability,” the lawmaker wrote.

Vardevanyan informed that he will resume his activity as a lawyer.

“There is a lot to do. May God protect our Armenia and our Artsakh,” said the MP.