France continues to work for the respect of Armenia’s territorial integrity – Ambassador

France continues to work for the respect of the territorial integrity of Armenia, French Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot said after a visit to the settlements in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province affected by Azerbaijani shelling.

“Very useful visit to the sites affected by the attacks of September 13 and 14. Many homes and civilian infrastructure destroyed or damaged. The Armenians must be able to live in peace. France continues to work for the respect of the territorial integrity of Armenia,” she said.

Très utile visite des sites touchés par les attaques des 13 et 14 septembre. Nombreuses maisons et infrastructures civiles détruites ou endommagés. Les 🇦🇲 doivent pouvoir vivre en paix. La 🇫🇷 continue à œuvrer pour le respect de l'intergrité territoriale de l'🇦🇲. 📷 à Vardenis pic.twitter.com/axVHDdl1up — Anne Louyot (@AnneLouyot) September 29, 2022

More than 30 representatives of diplomatic corps accredited to Armenia visited the settlements of Gegharkunik province affected by recent Azerbaijani aggression. The visit was organized by the Ministry of Territorial Administration.

In Gegharkunik, Syunik and Vayots Dzor, 192 residential buildings were damaged, 60 of them were destroyed as a result of the aggression unleashed shortly after midnight on September 13.

In addition to residential buildings, outbuildings, livestock buildings, agricultural property, administrative buildings and guest houses were also damaged.

Vehicles, including ambulances, were hit. There were power outages in the areas affected by the shelling.

Last week representatives of diplomatic missions visited the city of Jermuk, which was heavily damaged in Azerbaijani shelling.