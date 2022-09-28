Azerbaijani forces fire at Armenian military positions – MoD

Starting from 6 pm today, units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire in the direction of the combat positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, using mortars and large-caliber firearms.
The Armenian side resorted to retaliatory actions, the Ministry of Defense reports.
Starting from 6 pm today, units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire in the direction of the combat positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, using mortars and large-caliber firearms.