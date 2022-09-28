PoliticsTop

Azerbaijani forces fire at Armenian military positions – MoD

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 28, 2022, 20:16
Less than a minute

Starting from 6 pm today, units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire in the direction of the combat positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, using mortars and large-caliber firearms.

The Armenian side resorted to retaliatory actions, the Ministry of Defense reports.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 28, 2022, 20:16
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button