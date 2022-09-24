Armenia to host Ukraine in Nations League match

Armenia take on Ukraine in Group B1 of the UEFA Nations League on Saturday.

The hosts have the chance to move off the bottom of the table if they can claim a victory

After securing back-to-back promotions to rise from League D to League B, Armenia are at risk of being relegated back to the Nations League’s third tier at the end of the current campaign.

Despite beating Republic of Ireland 1-0 at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in their opening match, three successive defeats have left them bottom of Group B1, one point behind Ireland.