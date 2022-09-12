Residential houses damaged as Azerbaijan fires at Karmir Shuka and Taghavard communities in Artsakh

On September 12, at around 04:00-04:30 in the morning, the Azerbaijani side opened fire from the positions located in front of Karmir Shuka and Taghavard communities of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh, using firearms of different calibers and types. The firing lasted about 30 minutes, Artsakh’s Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan informs.

According to verified information, as a result of Azerbaijan’s criminal actions, two residential houses were damaged in the Karmir Shuka community. In the case of one of the houses, the bullet hit the balcony door of the second floor and penetrated into the room of the house. All four members of the family, including one minor, were at home and woke up from the gunshots.

In another case, the bullet hit a shed adjoining a residential building.

One house was damaged in the Taghavard community, and a DSHK large-caliber machine gun bullet was found in the yard of a nearby house.

The Ombudsman’s staff continues the fact-finding activity to reveal the damage caused to the civilian population.

“These actions are another proof of Azerbaijan’s criminal behavior against the life, physical and psychological integrity of the people of Artsakh, the policy of ethnic cleansing carried out against the people of Artsakh, which aims at terrorizing the people living in Artsakh and disrupting their normal life and activities,” the Ombudsman said.