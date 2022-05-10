PoliticsTop

Arman Israelyan appointed head of Armenia’s Mission to NATO

Arman Israelyan has been appointed head of Armenia’s Mission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

A relevant decree has been signed by President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

Arman Israelyan will replace Gagik Hovhannisyan in the post.

