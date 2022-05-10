Home | All news | Politics | Arman Israelyan appointed head of Armenia’s Mission to NATO PoliticsTop Arman Israelyan appointed head of Armenia’s Mission to NATO Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 10, 2022, 18:00 Less than a minute Arman Israelyan Arman Israelyan has been appointed head of Armenia’s Mission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). A relevant decree has been signed by President Vahagn Khachaturyan. Arman Israelyan will replace Gagik Hovhannisyan in the post. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 10, 2022, 18:00 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print