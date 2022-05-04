Security Service, Police warn protesters against attempts to seize the National Assembly building

The National Security Service says it has received reliable information that the organizers of the rally in Yerevan intend to “provoke illegal actions through provocations during the regular session of the RA National Assembly, incite the participants to seize the NA building, force them to destabilize the internal security of the country, thus disturbing public order and security.”



The National Security Service has warned the organizers of the rally, their participants to refrain from committing illegal acts, noting that otherwise their organizers will be fully responsible for the developments.



The service urges all law-abiding citizens not to give in to provocations and refrain from taking illegal noting that “otherwise they will equally share the entire burden of criminal liability.”

The Police have issued a similar statement.