Mirzoyan, Blinken to sign MoU on Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will sign a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation at the Department of State today.

FM Mirzoyan is on a working visit to the United States to participate in the session of Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue.

In Washington, Ararat Mirzoyan will also meet with USAID Director Samantha Power, US Special Assistant to the President Amanda Sloat and other colleagues.

Meetings with high-ranking representatives of the US Congress are also expected.

Within the framework of the visit, the Foreign Minister of Armenia will deliver remarks at the Atlantic Council think tank.