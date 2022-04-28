Armenia lifts vaccine or PCR test mandate at workplaces and airports

Armenia has lifted the mandate on presenting vaccination or PCR test certificated upon the entry to the country, Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan told a cabinet meeting today.

Restrictions on visits to penitentiary institutions and military units will also be lifted, she said.

Employees will not be required het vaccinated or take PCR tests every week, Avanesyan said.

The changes to the decision on quarantine will enter into force on May 1.

The Minister said the decision comes as the number of Covid cases tends to decrease.

“Just 144 cases have been registered over the past 14 days, which means a 32% decline as compared to the previous 14-day period. Only 3 cases were registered yesterday. Only one Covid-related death has been registered in the due period,” Avanesyan noted.