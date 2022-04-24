Armenian Genocide a dark page in history – President of Greece

The Armenian Genocide is a dark page in history that reminds us of the importance of protecting life, President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou said in a statement on Aprille 24.

“Today we honor with emotion and respect the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, who were inhumanely exterminated during the Ottoman Empire 107 years ago. This tragedy is a dark page in history and reminds us of the importance of protecting life, respecting human rights and consolidating diversity in nationality, religion and identity,” President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou said.

“Constant vigilance and reaction to discrimination, violence and hatred against our fellows is the duty of all of us and a basic condition for the peaceful coexistence of nations and peoples,” she added.