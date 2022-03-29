Russia ‘to reduce activity around Kyiv and Chernihiv’ – Deputy Defense Minister

Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin says Russia will “radically reduce” military activity outside Kyiv and Chernihiv, TASS reports.

“Given that negotiations on the preparation of the Treaty on the Neutrality and Non-Nuclear Status of Ukraine, as well as on the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine are moving into a practical stage, and taking into consideration the principles discussed during today’s meeting, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has taken the decision to drastically reduce combat operations in the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas in order to boost mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for further negotiations and for the signing of the aforementioned agreement,” TASS quotes him as saying.