Armenia applies to ECHR and UN Court, requesting an interim measure against Azerbaijan

Armenia’s Representative on International Legal Matters has submitted ha lodged a request with the European Court of Human Rights for urgent interim measures under Rule 39 of its Rules of Court against Azerbaijan in connection with the recent violations committed against the people of Artsakh.



In particular, concrete evidence has been presented that since February, the Azerbaijani forces stationed near the village of Khramort in the Askeran region have been regularly threatening the peaceful population of Artsakh, demanding to leave their homes and the area.

The request for interim measure presents the cases of indiscriminate shooting from the Azerbaijani side at the civilian population and infrastructure of Artsakh, including schools, as a result of which the main pipeline supplying natural gas to Artsakh was damaged. The entire population of Artsakh was deprived of natural gas supply. In these cramped weather conditions, the entire population of Artsakh, including hospitals and schools, has to survive without natural gas.

Such encroachments are a direct threat not only to the village of Khramort, but to the entire population of Artsakh.

Based on these facts, combining them with the case law of the European Court, the RA representative on international legal issues stated that the actions of Azerbaijan directly endanger the fundamental rights of the people of Artsakh protected by the Convention and pose a threat of irreversible loss. The European Court has been asked to take urgent interim measures against Azerbaijan, to oblige to stop the threats, to fire, to restore the supply of natural gas.

On March 25, the Representative on International Legal Matters also appealed to the International Court of Justice, drawing attention to the above-mentioned violations committed by Azerbaijan.