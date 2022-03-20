Armenian PM congratulates Iran leaders on Nowruz

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory messages to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on the occasion of Nowruz.

Nikol Pashinyan’s message to Seyyed Ali Khamenei runs as follows,

“Your Majesty,

I cordially congratulate you and the friendly people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the occasion of Nowruz. I wish the coming year to be marked by exceptional fertility and peace for the people of friendly Iran.

We can happily state that the Armenian-Iranian relations, which have a history of thousands of years and are formed in an atmosphere of mutual trust and respect, continue their normal course of steady development.

We attach great importance to the implementation of new programs with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the expansion of the multidimensional Armenian-Iranian agenda for the benefit of the development of bilateral relations and regional peace.

Taking the opportunity, I wish you good health and permanent well-being to the people of Iran.

Please accept, Your Majesty, the assurances of my highest consideration.”



Prime Minister Pashinyan’s message to the President of Iran runs as follows,

“Your Excellency,



I warmly congratulate you and the people of Iran on the occasion of the awakening of nature and flowering, Nowruz. I wish the new year to marked by unbreakable peace and new achievements for the neighboring and friendly Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Armenian-Iranian relations, which have centuries-old history, based on strong and mutual intercultural respect, continue their path of uninterrupted development.

I am confident that due to tireless joint efforts, a new quality will be given to the diverse agenda of the Armenian-Iranian relations, bringing to life new programs which are in the implementation stage, as well as new programs for the benefit of bilateral and regional cooperation.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you success, prosperity, prosperity and lasting peace to the friendly people of the Islamic Republic of Iran,

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”