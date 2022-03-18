Political consultations between Foreign Ministries of Armenia and the Netherlands

On March 18, political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the Republic of Armenia and the Kingdom of the Netherlands were held in The Hague co-chaired by Paruyr Hovhannisian, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and Thijs van der Plas, Director General for Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Netherlands.

Mutually noting the high level of political dialogue between Armenia and the Netherlands at different levels, the interlocutors discussed a number of issues on the Armenian-Dutch bilateral agenda. Touching upon trade and economic cooperation, the interlocutors noted the positive dynamics observed in recent years, and outlined the steps to be taken towards the full realization of the existing potential.

The parties touched upon a wide range of events to be organized on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the Netherlands.

The sides discussed the Armenia-EU partnership agenda, exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest on the international and regional agenda, as well as discussed, the cooperation and mutual support within the international organizations.

The interlocutors also touched upon the current situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In this context, the parties highlighted the importance of a full resumption of the NK peace process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. The Armenian side expressed gratitude for the support and the principled position of the Dutch Parliament during the Azerbaijani aggression unleashed against Artsakh, as well as for raising the issue by the Government on bilateral and multilateral platforms, emphasizing the need to continue such an approach considering the current geopolitical developments.

Deputy Minister Hovhannisyan also met with Jaap Fredericks, Ambassador for the Eastern Partnership and Bahia Tahzib Lie, Human Rights Ambassador.

During the visit to the Hague, Deputy Minister met with the representatives of the Dutch political parties, and civil society activists, as well as took part at the diplomatic reception dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the Netherlands. During the reception a number of persons were awarded for the significant contribution to the deepening of bilateral cooperation between Armenia and the Netherlands.