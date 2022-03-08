Azerbaijan continues spreading misinformation – Armenia MoD

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread misinformation on firing in the direction of the combat positions of the Azerbaijani units by the Armenian Armed Forces, the Armenian Ministry of Defense informs.

In particular, on March 8, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issued a statement, claiming that units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire on the Azerbaijani military positions located in the western part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“This information also does not correspond to reality,” the Defense Ministry says.



After the provocation carried out by the Azerbaijani side in the same direction on March 7, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces, the Defense Ministry says.