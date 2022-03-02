No decision on third meеting of Armenia, Turkey special representatives – FM Mirzoyan

No dates has been set for third meeting of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a Q&A session at the National Assembly.

He assessed the second meeting between the representatives of the two countries as “positive.”

“As stated in the statement after the meeting, the parties reiterated that the process is taking place without preconditions and that establishment of diplomatic relations and opening of the border are the ultimate goals,” Minister Mirzoyan said.

He noted that the discussions were more concrete than during the first meeting, but added that it was hard to expect very tangible results even from the second meeting in a process that should give solutions to centuries-long or decades-long issues.

As for the invitation to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Foreign Minister said the decision on participation of Armenian representatives is yet to be made.