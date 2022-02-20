Macron and Putin agree to ‘intensify diplomacy’ over Ukraine crisis

Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin have agreed to “intensify” diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis over Ukraine, France and Russia said on Sunday following a phone call between the two presidents.

Serious concern was expressed over the sharp deterioration of the situation on the line of contact in Donbas. The Russian President blamed what he called Ukrainian “provocations” over heightened tensions in eastern Ukraine, and also demanded that the West take “seriously” Moscow’s demands over security, the Kremlin said.

The two countries’ foreign ministers will meet in the coming days to that effect and will work on a possible summit at the highest level with Russia, Ukraine and allies to establish a new security order in Europe, the Elysee palace said.

In a separate call earlier on Sunday, Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed possible ways to secure immediate de-escalation.