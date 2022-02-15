New St. Sarkis Armenian Church consecrated in San Diego

More than 15 years in the making, the new St. Sarkis Armenian Church was consecrated in San Diego. The church is located at 13925 El Camino Real, near Del Mar, Asbarez reports.

The jubliant weekend of ceremonies took place from January 28 to 30 and was presided over by Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North America, and Parish Priest Very Rev. Fr. Pakrad Dz. V. Berjekian.

More than 350 attendees, each day, occupied the new sanctuary for Friday’s Opening of the Door Ceremony, Saturday’s Consecration, and Sunday’s first regular Divine Liturgy service (“Badarak”) in the new church. The clergy, public officials, parishioners, friends, and other special guests, celebrated with remarks, presentations and sacred music—and were masked according to State COVID Protocol.

Newly-commissioned stained glass windows, paintings, mosaics, crosses and icons adorned the sanctuary as the church was formally consecrated. An overflow tent outside with live a video and audio feed accommodated additional parishioners, and receptions followed every service.