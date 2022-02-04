Kyiv, Ankara to expand production of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine

Ukraine and Turkey have signed an agreement that will significantly expand the production of Bayraktar unmanned combat aerial vehicles in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said at a joint press conference with visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukrinform reports.

He said that during the talks, special attention was paid to cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey in the aviation and defense industries. Zelensky stressed that this was a priority in the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“Our goal is to implement specific projects, create joint ventures, share experiences, and exchange technologies. Today, an agreement was signed that will significantly expand the production of Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine. This envisages new technologies, new jobs, and strengthening of the state’s defense capacity,” Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine and Turkey seek to “give a new impetus” to energy cooperation.