Armenia joined the OSCE 30 years ago today

Armenian joined the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) thirty years ago today.

“On this day in 1992, Armenia joined OSCE/CSCE guided by vision of comprehensive and indivisible security, preventing use of force and promoting peaceful resolution of conflicts. Today we stay committed to comprehensive resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk group co-chairmanship,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.

On 31 August 2017 the OSCE Office in Yerevan discontinued its operations after Azerbaijan vetoed the decision on the extension of its mandate. After the closure of the OSCE Yerevan Office the Republic of Armenia and the OSCE Secretariat have negotiated a new framework of cooperation, Armenia Cooperation Programme, with the aim to continue programmatic cooperation between Armenia and OSCE. Armenia Cooperation Programme entails number of projects across all three dimensions of OSCE based on the needs and priorities of the Republic of Armenia.