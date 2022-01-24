Armenia could accept invitation to participate in Antalya Diplomacy Forum

It is very likely that Armenia will accept the invitation to participate in the Antalya Democracy Forum, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at an online press conference today.

“Of course, it will depend on the realities that will exist at the time, but after the first meeting of the special representatives it is very likely,” PM Pashibyan said, commenting on the invitation to Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to participate in the forum to be held in March.

“It will be illogical if we miss that oppotunity to talk, especially considering that we’ll have an opportunity to hold discussions in a broader context. The whole international community is interested and supports the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey,” he said.

“The Russian Federation, the European Union, the United States, the countries of the region are very interested, because while the peace agenda has been brought forward by us, it is interesting to everyone,” the Prime Minister stated.