Georgia will not attend second meeting in 3+3 format: Envoy

Georgia will not participate in the next 3+3 Caucasus platform meeting to be held in Turkey, the country’s Ambassador to Turkey George Janjgava said Monday.

“Georgia will definitely not attend the 3+3 meeting,” Janjgava told Daily Sabah.

Ankara has made frequent calls for a six-nation platform comprising of Turkey, Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia “for permanent peace, stability and cooperation in the region,” describing it as a win-win initiative for all regional actors in the Caucasus.

Russia last month hosted the inaugural meeting of the regional platform, which Tbilisi refuses to attend,

Still, Georgia supports enhanced relations and cooperation in the region with other neighboring countries. Janjgava underlined that Georgia sees both Turkey and Azerbaijan as “our strategic partners” and views Armenia as a “historical and good neighbor” in a neighborhood also home to Iran.