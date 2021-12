Armenia international Varazdat Haroyan has been named Armenia’s Player of the Year 2021.

The Cádiz defender received 92 points. National team captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan is second with 62 points, Eduard Spertsyan is the third with 60 points.

Head coach of the Armenian national team Joaquin Caparros was earlier named Armenia’s Coach of the Year for the second time in a row.