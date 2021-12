Joaquin Caparros named Armenia’s Coach of the Year for the second time in a row

Head coach of the Armenian national team Joaquin Caparros has been named Armenia’s Coach of the Year for the second time in a row.

Caparros received 90 points. Ararat-ArmeniaDmitry Gunko comes second with 54 points. Vardan Bichakhchyan, the manager of Yerevan’s Ararat is third with 45 points.