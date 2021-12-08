Greece, Cyprus and Israel concerned with “regional caters who sponsor and finance mercenaries in various conflict theaters”

In a joint statement, high-ranking officials of Greece, Cyprus and Israel have expressed concern with “regional caters who sponsor and finance mercenaries in various conflict theaters.”

Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister of the State of Israel, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, and Nikos Anastasiades, President of the Republic of Cyprus, met in Jerusalem on 7th December 2021, and agreed to strengthen the cooperation between the three countries in order to promote common interests and to work together towards peace, stability, security and prosperity in their nations, in the Mediterranean and the wider region.

“We firmly and unequivocally condemn all forms of terrorism, as well as incitement to violent acts and call upon the international community to work together in order to curb the movement of terrorists and foreign fighters, restrict assistance to terrorist entities and counter the propagation of extremism,” the leaders said in a joint statement published by the Cyprus Ministry of Interior.

“We are concerned with those regional caters who sponsor and finance mercenaries in various conflict theaters. The spread of precision guided weapon systems as well as UAVs and cruise missiles is a dangerous development which we are determined to tackle. At the same time, we emphasize the importance of fighting terror financing,” they added.