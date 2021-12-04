Home | All news | Politics | Azerbaijan hands over ten captives to Armenia – Armenpress PoliticsTop Azerbaijan hands over ten captives to Armenia – Armenpress Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 4, 2021, 20:32 Less than a minute The Azerbaijani side has returned 10 captives to Armenia, Armenpress reports. According to the source, the servicemen were captured on November 16. Their names have also been published. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 4, 2021, 20:32 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print