PoliticsTop

Azerbaijan hands over ten captives to Armenia – Armenpress

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 4, 2021, 20:32
Less than a minute

The Azerbaijani side has returned 10 captives to Armenia, Armenpress reports.

According to the source, the servicemen were captured on November 16.

Their names have also been published.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 4, 2021, 20:32
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button