The Azerbaijani armed forces have killed the 65-year-old resident of Artsakh, who got lost earlier today and crossed to the territory under Azerbaijani control, Artsakh’s Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan informs.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces killed S.S. — a peaceful civilian of Artsakh. https://t.co/uZhCTfN3pg — Gegham Stepanyan (@Gegham_Artsakh) December 3, 2021

The National Security Service of Artsakh was alerted about the disappearance of the resident at around 13:00 today.

The incident was immediately reported to the Russian peacekeepers.