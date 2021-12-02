Armenia, Lithuania sign bilateral defense cooperation plan

Consultations on the planning of Armenian-Lithuanian bilateral cooperation in the field of defense were held in Yerevan today, with the participation of the delegations headed by Levon Ayvazyan, Head of the Department of International Cooperation of the Armenian Ministry of Defense and Andrius Purvaneckas, Head of the International Relations and Operations Group, Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania.

Issues related to regional security, international developments, as well as cooperation between the Ministries of Defense of Armenia and Lithuania were discussed. Levon Ayvazyan presented the situation on the borders of Armenia, Armenia’s approaches to the steps to be taken to reduce tensions.

The participants of the meeting summed up the work done in the previous years within the framework of bilateral cooperation, discussed the opportunities for the development of cooperation.

Based on the agreements reached, the parties signed the 2022 Armenia-Lithuania bilateral military cooperation plan, which envisages 71 events in Armenia and Lithuania. The events concern the exchange of experience in areas of mutual interest, training of personnel, military medicine, military-political consultations.